Key Financial Inc Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $287.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.