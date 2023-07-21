Key Financial Inc Has $398,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 671.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.21. 270,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $166.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

