Key Financial Inc Purchases 383 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,648.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 325,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 487,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. 1,121,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

