Key Financial Inc Sells 498 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $62.38. 4,311,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $269.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

