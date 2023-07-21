KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.