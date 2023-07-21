KeyCorp Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $140.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.39.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

