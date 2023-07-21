KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $65.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

