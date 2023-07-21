Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

