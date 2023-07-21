KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $610.00

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €610.00 ($685.39) and last traded at €605.00 ($679.78), with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €605.00 ($679.78).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €562.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €520.57. The company has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.