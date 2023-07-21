Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $26,859,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $218.70 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $219.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.