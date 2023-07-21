Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 670 at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 670 ($8.76) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($10.07) to GBX 780 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

