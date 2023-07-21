Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Lancaster Colony worth $47,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

