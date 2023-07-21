Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $159,204.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $87.54. 739,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,312. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

