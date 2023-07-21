Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is -438.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

