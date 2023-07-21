Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Frederick J. Leonberger Sells 49,000 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lightwave Logic Price Performance
Lightwave Logic stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 790,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.05. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.43.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
