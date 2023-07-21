Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

FDX opened at $263.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $265.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.