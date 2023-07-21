Lincoln National Corp Has $3.74 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.