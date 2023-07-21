Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,352 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

