Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.