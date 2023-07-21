Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.60.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.