Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

