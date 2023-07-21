Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.