Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 2,159 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $123,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.29. 774,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

