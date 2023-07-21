Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 4,654,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,430. The company has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

