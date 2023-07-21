Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

TSLA traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.21. 70,954,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,022,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $824.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

