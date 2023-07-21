Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,430 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $223,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.57 on Friday, hitting $525.45. 1,153,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,479. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.69. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

