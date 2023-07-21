Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $188.75. 480,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,559. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

