Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 10,313 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 280.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.62. 35,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,248. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

