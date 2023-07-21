Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,627. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

