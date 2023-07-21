Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 275,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 877,656 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.