Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 275,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 877,656 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

