Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 139,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

