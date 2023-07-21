Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.69. The company had a trading volume of 446,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,509. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

