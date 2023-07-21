Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $230.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

