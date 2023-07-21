Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High at $392.26

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $392.26 and last traded at $391.41, with a volume of 373207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.