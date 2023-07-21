Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High at $392.26

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $392.26 and last traded at $391.41, with a volume of 373207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
See Also
