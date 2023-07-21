LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Accor shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Accor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 2.89 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -5.19 Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 57.39

Analyst Ratings

Accor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LuxUrban Hotels and Accor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.57%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Accor.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% N/A -8.24% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accor beats LuxUrban Hotels on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.