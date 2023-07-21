Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Magnite by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.68 on Friday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

