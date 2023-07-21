Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 190 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after buying an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.82. 150,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.