Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $269,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,403. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

