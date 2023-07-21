Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Up 0.3 %

MTEX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.