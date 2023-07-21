ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.42 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 3.5 %

MAN traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 309,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 42.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 944,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,921,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

