Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.69.

MAR stock opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.63. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $194.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

