Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $190.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

