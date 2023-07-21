Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.
Marten Transport Price Performance
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
