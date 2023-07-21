Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 383,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $6,430,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday.

About Marten Transport

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.