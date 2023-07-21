Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Marten Transport Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.46%.
Institutional Trading of Marten Transport
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
