Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 14th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,634. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

