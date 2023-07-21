Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.75.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

