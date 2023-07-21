Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,317 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $58,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

MRVL stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.74, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

