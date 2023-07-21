Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

MRVL opened at $63.22 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.74, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

