Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

