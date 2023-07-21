Matson Money. Inc. Has $140.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $140,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,710,000. Finally, Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 271,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,155. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.